flydubai Hero Indian Pilot Suffered Wounds To Limbs, Chest, Abdomen: Sources

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian 'hero' pilot who was stabbed while fighting off his Omani co-pilot's attempt to crash the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, suffered multiple injuries but is showing "positive recovery", sources told NDTV.

According to sources, Captain Machchhar suffered wounds to his limbs, chest, and upper abdominal area.

Captain Machchhar was airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi last night for advanced medical care. He was admitted to the Military Hospital, where a team of specialised doctors has been closely monitoring him. Sources said that the pilot is "responding well" to the treatment.

Authorities have also allowed Captain Machchhar's family to meet him at the hospital, sources said, adding that his regular health updates are being communicated to them.

Also Read: In Phone Call, Hero Pilot Tells PM Modi What Gave Him Courage During Attack

On Wednesday, an Omani co-pilot tried to sabotage the flydubai aircraft, which was carrying over 170 passengers including 24 children, and later stabbed Captain Machchhar who tried to stop him. At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet.

Despite being injured, the Indian pilot unlocked the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker.

Footage showed chaos inside the aircraft mid-air, with people shouting in panic. It also showed Captain Machchhar lying in a pool of blood on the ground outside the cockpit and saying his co-pilot hit him. "My hand...I can move my hand but cannot squeeze it," he said.

Another person, who appeared to be a crew member, asked passengers, "Doctor, is there a doctor?"

Passengers near the front helped move the attacker away from the cockpit. Among them was Yaniv Hayoun, who grabbed the co-pilot, choked him, and pulled him away.

In the meantime, a dentist gave life-saving help to Captain Machchhar.

Also Read: 'Head, Hands Almost Severed': Dentist Treats Indian Pilot On flydubai Plane

Two other relief pilots who were seated at the back took over the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

PM Modi speaks to Captain Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Captain Machchhar over a video call, praising his heroic act of averting a catastrophe.

PM Modi told him that his "courage, patience, and presence of mind" saved many lives. "You sustained such a severe injury and were fighting for life and death. Yet, even then, you did not care for your life, you cared for the lives of all the passengers...You increased the honour of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Machchhar then narrated the chain of events aboard the flydubai flight, saying that he was "fighting for his life" in the cockpit.

"I had so many wounds; I had fallen down. I have been flying planes for 17 years and serving as a captain for the last 11. I can sense exactly what is happening with the aircraft even with my eyes closed. When I was down, I could feel that the aircraft was plummeting. There was a moment when I realised that if I didn't do anything, the passengers would die," he said.

"Everyone else played an equal role," he added.