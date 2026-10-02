PM Modi's Big "Salute" To Smit Machchhar's Parents, Praise For His Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot who saved over 170 passengers onboard the flydubai plane after being attacked by the co-pilot, averting a major mid-air disaster. The prime minister praised the Indian pilot for his bravery and said that the entire country is praying for his speedy recovery.

During the phone call, he told Captain Machchhar that he has made 140 crore Indians proud with his courage. The prime minister also said that he talked to his family, including his parents, Bhupendra Machchhar and Geeta Machchhar, and wife Sonal.

"I told Geeta ben that your name is Geeta, but you completely saved Krishna's Gita. You have made Smit's life with the virtues of the (Bhagvad) Gita," the Prime Minister told Captain Machchhar.

PM Praises Confidence Of Captain Machchhar's Wife

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about Captain Machchhar's wife.

"When I spoke to Sonal ben, I was surprised. She was speaking so confidently," he said.

"She was speaking with so much courage. Actually, I had not imagined that Sonal, in such a situation, could speak so confidently. So, I think, as a family, you have really made the whole country proud," PM Modi added.

Captain Machchhar shared with the Prime Minister everything that happened on the plane and inside the cockpit.

He also broke down during the video call and said, "Sorry that I am crying in front of you, Sir."

To this, PM Modi replied, "Smit, if you will not be emotional in front of me, then where will you be?"

The captain also shared with PM Modi how 'Hanuman Chalisa' helped him maintain positivity and calm during the entire chaotic incident.

"You have done such a great job. And this thing that you have told me about 'Hanuman Chalisa', for this, I will salute Geeta ben," the Prime Minister said.

The flydubai Incident - What Happened

The flight took a dramtic turn on Wednesday as co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar.

The latter sustained severe injuries, but continued to fight the co-pilot, an Omani national.

Captain Machchhar, somehow, unlocked the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to enter and prevent a major accident.

Also Read: 'I Was Injured But Couldn't Let Passengers Die': Captain Smit Machchhar To PM Modi

The plane dropped from 34,000 feet to 15,600 feet within a minute.

A seasoned pilot with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, Captain Machchhar prevented what many feared could have been something like 9/11.