Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

"Meaningful Dialogue": PM Modi Meets Haryana BJP MLAs

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Haryana Smriti Irani attended the meeting.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
"Meaningful Dialogue": PM Modi Meets Haryana BJP MLAs
They discussed how to serve the public in best way.

Haryana BJP MLAs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday and discussed how to serve the public in best way.

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Haryana Smriti Irani attended the meeting.

"It was a pleasure meeting all the BJP MLAs from Haryana at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today. Had a very meaningful interaction with them on several topics," PM Modi said on X.

"The meeting included discussions on serving the people in the best possible manner and working even more effectively for public welfare," the prime minister said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Narendra Modi, BJP, Haryana BJP
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com