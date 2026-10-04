"Meaningful Dialogue": PM Modi Meets Haryana BJP MLAs

Haryana BJP MLAs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday and discussed how to serve the public in best way.
BJP President Nitin Nabin, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Haryana Smriti Irani attended the meeting.
आज 7, लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर हरियाणा के सभी भाजपा विधायकों से मुलाकात बहुत सुखद रही।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2026
उनसे कई विषयों पर बेहद सार्थक संवाद हुआ।
बैठक में जनता-जनार्दन की बेहतर से बेहतर सेवा के साथ ही जनकल्याण के लिए और प्रभावी तरीके से काम करने पर भी चर्चा हुई।@BJP4Haryana pic.twitter.com/Jp3yA8hR8K
"It was a pleasure meeting all the BJP MLAs from Haryana at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today. Had a very meaningful interaction with them on several topics," PM Modi said on X.
"The meeting included discussions on serving the people in the best possible manner and working even more effectively for public welfare," the prime minister said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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