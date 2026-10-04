"Meaningful Dialogue": PM Modi Meets Haryana BJP MLAs

Haryana BJP MLAs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday and discussed how to serve the public in best way.

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Haryana Smriti Irani attended the meeting.

"It was a pleasure meeting all the BJP MLAs from Haryana at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today. Had a very meaningful interaction with them on several topics," PM Modi said on X.

"The meeting included discussions on serving the people in the best possible manner and working even more effectively for public welfare," the prime minister said.

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