Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in Mumbai on Monday for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony as part of their three-day visit to India.

The royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Tuesday before travelling to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

This is Prince William and Princess Kate's second official visit to India, following their first trip to the country in April 2016.

On Tuesday, Prince William said that he and Princess Kate are "delighted" to be in India for the Earthshot Prize. Prince William stated that India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot in the past six years.

He said that Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country," Prince William said in a statement on X.

"It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share," he added.

Prince William stated that during this week, they will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress and young people whose creativity and determination give so much optimism for the future.

"Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India. We look forward to meeting the innovators, entrepreneurs and young people whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future. We look forward to meeting the innovators, entrepreneurs and young people whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future," Prince William said in a statement.

The visit also brings attention to innovative efforts aimed at addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Founded by the Prince of Wales, the Earthshot Prize seeks to identify, recognise and support innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. These include climate change, waste management, air pollution, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

The prize announces five winners every year, with each recipient receiving £1 million, equivalent to approximately USD 1.3 million, to support and expand their initiatives.

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