Kate Middleton's India tour wardrobe has been grabbing attention worldwide. The Princess of Wales has been championing Indian crafts and designers during her visit to the country to attend the Earthshot Prize.

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William wrapped up their three-day visit to India with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the occasion, Kate chose a chic custom-made pantsuit by Gaurav Gupta.

The Princess of Wales opted for a deep plum-hued monochromatic ensemble that featured a sharply tailored, single-button blazer and wide-leg trousers. The blazer came with structured shoulders and a flattering silhouette that cinched at the waist before coming down elegantly.

Adding a subtle contrast to the rich plum tone, Kate wore a crisp white V-neck top underneath the blazer. She accessorised the outfit with a structured bag in the shade of mocha from DeMellier x SurpRice collaboration. The bag was especially made to celebrate the Earthshot Prize.

Kate kept her jewellery minimal as she opted for a pair of dangling Van Cleef earrings and finished off her look with a pair of classy pump heels. She kept her overall look polished without appearing overly formal. Her brunette hair was worn loose in soft, voluminous waves, while her natural makeup added a refined finish to the look.

On the other hand, Prince William opted for a timeless navy-blue suit. He paired the suit with a crisp white shirt and a navy tie featuring a subtle white polka-dot pattern. He completed his look with polished black formal shoes and a classic wristwatch. The Prince of Wales kept his overall styling traditional and sharp.

Kate Middleton's Bright Red Look For Maternity Hospital Visit

Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales stepped out solo to visit Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital. For this visit, Kate opted for a bright red ensemble by British designer Emilia Wickstead.

The outfit featured a tailored dress which he paired with a matching short-sleeved blazer. She completed her bold red look with a pair of chocolate-brown heels and elevated the ensemble with statement gold jewellery.

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