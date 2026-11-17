Ranveer Singh and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta have collaborated to launch a skincare brand for men. The actor has just shared the ad and sent his fans into a frenzy.

Calling the Dhurandhar star handsome is an understatement, especially in the ad for H.I.M. (Handsome Indian Man), in which he is flaunting his washboard abs, bulky biceps, and toned physique. Not to mention the hair-flip scene reminiscent of the one in Dhurandhar, which has left social media users thirsting over him.

Ranveer Singh's Sultry New Ad For Men's Skincare Leaves Fans Thirsting

In the advertisement, Ranveer Singh introduces a new skincare and haircare line for men. From shampoo and body wash to face wash, the product range has been designed to cater to men's thicker skin. Offering deeper penetration and optimum hydration, the actor claimed that he has tried all the products himself and ensured that they can be used throughout the year, irrespective of harsh winters and pollution.

Reacting to the ad, co-star Udaybir Sandhu called him, "Saxxxyy."

Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani wrote, "Woah," followed by fire emojis.

Digital content creator Chandni Bhabhda commented, "Presenting HIM - Daddy Singh."

A fan praised Ranveer Singh and wrote, "Truly HIM."

Another user commented, "Uimaa."

A third commented, "Why are you looking so delicious Ranno?"

A fourth reacted with, "Wow" and "OMG."

Ranveer Singh's Bare Body Pictures Leave Fans In A Frenzy

Before officially launching the HIM products, Ranveer Singh had been teasing fans with bare-body pictures of himself, all captioned, "I am HIM."

Reacting to one such photo, actor and Dhurandhar co-star Arjun Rampal asked him to stop setting Instagram on fire. "Bas kar yaar," he wrote.

Reacting to another picture, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and other actors commented with fire emoji. Actor Raghav Sharma wrote, "Alexa play, 'Akhiyon se goli maare, Dhishkiyaaun.'"

In the third image, Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun reacted with three stars. Artist Vansh Gandhi commented, "Jigar da tukda, sohna sohna mukhda."

A fan pointed out that the third image gave off Ladies vs Ricky Bahl vibes. "Except it was so long ago. How do you look the same?" the comment read.

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