Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Twin In House Of Masaba Silk Outfits As They Reveal Daughter's Name

It is indeed a Happy Dussehra for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Today, the couple took to Instagram in a joint post to reveal the name of their second daughter.

The caption read, "Of love and abundance... Devi Padukone Singh."

The wholesome picture took the Internet by storm. Celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with hearts, evil eyes, rainbows, sunshine, and sparkles.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Turn To House Of Masaba For Daughter's Name Reveal

In the happy family photo, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and their daughters, Dua and Devi, coordinated in House Of Masaba silk outfits.

Taking to Instagram, designer Masaba Gupta revealed that Deepika Padukone opted for the brand's 'Noor Ban Gaye' kurta set, which, according to the official website, comes with a price tag of Rs 90,000.

The outfit featured peach patchwork and zardozi hand embroidery. The actor paired it with a peach crushed tissue dupatta featuring an "ornate border." She completed the look with centre-parted, blow-dried hair, statement jhumka earrings, smoky eyes, and pink lipstick.

Twinning with his wife, Ranveer Singh opted for an ivory silk kurta set. Dua wore a peach tissue-and-silk kurta set, while Devi was simply wrapped in a swaddle made of soft mul lining and embroidered heart tassels.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Announce The Birth Of Their Second Daughter

On September 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the birth of their second daughter, Devi.

The couple took to Instagram on September 8, the birthday of their daughter Dua, to share internet-breaking maternity pictures. The caption read, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings."

For the shoot, Deepika Padukone stunned in a Kianna Set by Deme by Gabriella. The co-ord set was priced at Rs 48,643.

Ranveer Singh was spotted in a white shirt paired with white pants. Stealing the spotlight from her parents, Dua looked adorable in a shirt and trousers, with two ponytails secured with ribbons tied into bows.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi Channels Sita's Grace In A Tissue Silk Saree At Ramayana Event In Hyderabad