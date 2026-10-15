Ahead Of <i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Release, Yami Gautam Makes A Graceful Visit To Ayodhya's Ram Temple In A Yellow Saree

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli is releasing in theatres on October 16, and the actor is busy promoting the film. Amid her packed schedule, she recently visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings. Wearing a yellow saree, she attended the aarti at Sarayu Ghat and served her fans a look for the Diwali stylebook.

Yami Gautam's Yellow Saree Steals Spotlight In Ayodhya

Yami Gautam shared a carousel of pictures from her visit to the revered Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The actor was spotted wearing a yellow saree with a vibrant border and floral motifs embroidered throughout.

The actor draped it in a traditional style with a flowing pallu and covered her head with the fabric while she was in the sanctum sanctorum and the premises of the Ram Temple. In one of the images, she was spotted sitting on the floor, meditating with a box of prasad in her hands.

For her visit to Ayodhya, Yami Gautam kept her make-up minimal. With a matte base, nude-brown lipstick, a hint of blush, and brown eyeshadow, she opted for a monochromatic look. The National Award winner lined her eyes with kohl and smudged the brown eyeshadow for a smoky effect.

With red-painted nails, her engagement ring, stacked bangles, a blue bindi, and kundan-studded multicoloured earrings, she completed her traditional look.

Sharing images from the Ayodhya Ram Temple, she wrote, "Feeling blessed to be able to seek divine darshan at Shri Ram Janambhumi Mandir, Ayodhya. Words can never be enough to express that overwhelming and emotional feeling."

In another post, Yami Gautam revealed that she attended the evening aarti at Sarayu Ghat. "Ayodhya mein Maa Sarayu Ghat par aarti aur mann mein shanti. Navratri ke dino mein iss paavan nagri se aashirwad mila aur mann bhaavuk ho gaya. Ab jo kal ho so Shri Ram ki kripa [I attended aarti at the Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya and experienced peace. I feel overwhelmed and blessed to be in this revered city during Navratri celebrations. Whatever happens tomorrow will also be a blessing of Lord Rama.]"

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