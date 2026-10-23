Lord Ram, Hanuman, And Ayodhya Temple: Jacob & Co's Rs 4.25 Crore Shri Ramchandra Watch Is A Collector's Dream

Spirituality has found a space in timepieces as innovators at Jacob & Co continue their stride to build ultra-premium watches inspired by Lord Rama and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. After the success of its timeless Ram Janmabhoomi pieces, the brand has unveiled the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the watchmaking house announced the launch of the Shri Ramchandra Edition, based on the Jacob & Co Astronomia Solar. Only three pieces of this masterpiece exist in the world.

Shri Ramchandra Watch

"The depiction of the deities in this timepiece is in the form of figurines, with Lord Ram seated at the six o'clock position and Lord Hanuman at the nine o'clock position," read the caption.

There is a blue lacquered Earth, rotating on its axis and completing one rotation in one minute. Mirroring it is a one-minute flying tourbillon cage at 12 o'clock.

The hours and minutes are displayed in 5N rose gold and are attached to an off-centred dial in orange fire opal. There is a saffron-hued stone at the centre of the timepiece. It is a Jacob-cut orange cubic zirconia representing the sun.

"All of these elements, including the temple, are presented on a blue base featuring a mandala pattern," the brand wrote, describing the watch. The intricate 3D engravings also include constellations, hand-crafted dragons, Jacob-cut gemstones and more. The Astronomia design offers an unobstructed 360-degree view of the movement, allowing collectors to admire the craftsmanship.

Each element is encapsulated in an 18-karat rose gold case, featuring a single-piece sapphire crystal case band that extends around the side, while a domed sapphire crystal glass completes the showcase. Attached to the bezel is a blue alligator leather strap.

According to Ethos Watch Boutiques, the watch is currently priced at Rs 4.25 crore.

Describing the craftsmanship, the brand said, "Limited to just three pieces worldwide, the Shri Ramchandra brings together devotion, symbolism and the art of haute horlogerie." It is indeed a tribute expressed through the art of watchmaking.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 35.88 Lakh Watch At Ramayana Event Is A Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh

