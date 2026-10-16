What Makes Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 78 Lakh Watch Special At <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Bengaluru

Ramayana's international trailer launch was held in Bengaluru on October 15, and the list of attendees included Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman.

Greeting a sea of fans, Ranbir Kapoor spoke in Kannada, drawing applause and deafening cheers from the audience. He said that he had learnt only one line and that the next time he met them, he would have learned more from his co-star Yash.

While everyone was busy cheering for Ranbir Kapoor, who will be playing Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in the silver-screen adaptation of Ramayana, his Rs 78 lakh watch caught our attention.

What Makes Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 78 Lakh Watch Special At Ramayana Event

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Special Edition watch. According to Ethos Watches, the chronometer is priced at Rs 78,00,000.

What Makes Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 78 Lakh Watch Special At Ramayana Event In Bengaluru

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Special Edition watch. According to Ethos Watches, the timepiece is priced at Rs 78 lakh.

It features engravings that reflect the cultural and spiritual essence of Ram Janmabhoomi. The engraved elements include a miniature of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Rama with his bow and Lord Hanuman.

"Additionally, there are inscriptions of Hindu deities on the dial and the bezel that further highlight the connection to this landmark, blending historical reverence with the modern appeal of the Epic X collection. The level of detail in the engravings reflects the precision that Jacob & Co. is renowned for, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the story behind this remarkable timepiece," read the description on the website.

The watch comes with an orange strap and a pin buckle. The clasp is crafted from rose gold. The Epic X Collection was launched in 2015 and underwent a significant transformation in 2022. The timepieces across different variants were refined, and new materials were introduced.

The Epic X India Edition watches display four monuments Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India, and Qutub Minar - in intricate 2D titanium designs. The Ram Janmabhoomi timepiece has four variants - Titanium Edition (Rs 35,88,000), Rose Gold Edition (Rs 78,00,000), and the Gold Edition (Rs 83,00,000 to Rs 1,08,00,000).

Ranbir Kapoor At Ramayana Event In Bengaluru

Speaking at the event, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I could not believe that I was getting an opportunity to portray Shri Rama on screen. I didn't think I deserved it. I had doubts: 'Would I be able to do it? Would I be able to do justice to the faith and the responsibility entrusted to me by millions of people who carry Lord Rama in their hearts?' But I also realised that it was an opportunity of a lifetime to transform myself, to understand Lord Rama, to understand the Ramayana, and to better understand our culture and history."

Ramayana: Part 1 will be released in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.

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