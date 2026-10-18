Inside Ujjwal Nikam's Home With Wooden Accents, Elegant Decor And Sweeping City Views

Ujjwal Nikam, one of India's best-known public prosecutors, has been in the spotlight for his work on several high-profile criminal cases. Recently, his home became the setting for a special visit by Farah Khan.

The filmmaker was welcomed by actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The duo portrays Nikam and his wife in their latest film, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. During the visit, Farah got a glimpse of the lawyer's residence, which features a spacious living room, contemporary interiors and large windows offering sweeping views of the city.

The Living Room And Memorabilia

The living room features a neutral colour palette, with beige sofas and green upholstered armchairs. Tall windows, dressed with sheer curtains and blinds, run along one side of the space, offering views of the surrounding cityscape. The seating arrangement gives the room a relaxed feel, while floral arrangements add a decorative touch.

One corner of the home features a dark wooden console set against a wall with vertical wood panelling. A colourful artwork hangs above it, while table lamps and decorative pieces complete the arrangement.

There is also a dedicated television area, with a huge screen mounted on a wall decorated with wooden panels. The absence of clutter and the light-coloured flooring preserve the contemporary style seen throughout the living spaces.

One of the walls features an award Ujjwal Nikam received from an organisation for his work on the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts case, along with a photograph of him with several prominent political personalities. He also has a Kolhapuri idol of Ambe Mata, which was gifted to him following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Kitchen And Balcony

The tour also offered a glimpse of the kitchen, which combines functionality with an elegant appearance. The space features white cabinets and a marble-style backsplash, while the main work area includes built-in appliances and a large cooking counter.

Finally, the city view is another feature that stands out in the house. Thanks to the large windows, the cityscape becomes an integral part of the interiors. The house combines practical design, comfortable furniture and elegant interiors without relying on excessive decor.

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