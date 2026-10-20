"Vaped Nicotine A Lot": Selena Gomez On How Vaping Changed Her Voice

Selena Gomez wears many hats. She is a singer, actor, songwriter, producer, and businesswoman. While her songs have been chart-toppers, she broke the internet yesterday by confessing that vaping has altered her voice.

Taking to Instagram, the American actor urged her fans to quit vaping. The video has been making the rounds on social media and has garnered millions of views.

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Vaping

Speaking about how vaping has changed her voice, Selena Gomez said, "I am not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot."

She shared that the habit is hard to quit, but it's not impossible to give up. "Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it," the singer added.

The Only Murders in the Building star called vaping a "stupid" habit, adding that she is okay if her fans no longer like her voice. However, she is hopeful that she will be able to stick with quitting.

"I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope that I can keep it up. It's really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it," the singer concluded.

What Is Vaping

According to a report by the Cleveland Clinic, vaping is the process of inhaling flavoured aerosol through handheld devices, such as a vape pen, an e-cigarette, or a mod. It creates an aerosol comprising tiny particles of nicotine and other harmful substances.

People may claim that it is safer than smoking a cigarette, but that is not necessarily the case. Common risks of vaping include asthma, addiction, congenital conditions, cancer, lung scarring, organ damage, and more.

According to the same report, common side effects include headaches, coughing, nausea, shortness of breath, a dry and irritated mouth and throat, and eye irritation.

An excerpt from the study read: "From accessories to flavors, you might think vaping is a good alternative to smoking. Unfortunately, it's not as harmless as it might seem. Nicotine and other ingredients in e-liquids can hurt your body. And we still don't know what long-term health problems vaping could cause."

Quitting vaping is often as difficult as quitting smoking. However, sticking to healthy dietary and lifestyle habits can help make the process easier. The report suggests that inhalers, patches, gum, and lozenges may also help people quit vaping.

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