Rhea Chakraborty Explains What "Shakti" Means For Her: "It Is About Having Faith In Yourself"

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about what the festival of Durga Puja and the concept of Shakti (strength) mean to her and how her understanding has evolved over the years.



The idea of Shakti was not only about being fearless, but also having the courage to ask for help when you need it, she told Hindustan Times.



What Shakti Means For Rhea Chakraborty



“Earlier, I probably thought strength meant being fearless or being able to handle everything,” she says. Today, she believes the term also means “being vulnerable” and having the courage to start again.



“For me, Shakti is about having faith in yourself, even when the world doesn't necessarily have faith in you,” she adds.



The idea of starting again does not mean pretending that the past never happened; it means accepting all that has brought a person to this stage in their life and moving forward, she says.



Speaking about her own experiences, the actor says, “I've learnt that life doesn't always go according to the plan you make for yourself, and that's okay. Sometimes, the unexpected turns you towards a version of yourself you may never have discovered otherwise.”



Rhea says that she feels more open to creating a life on her own terms these days.

The actor also recalled her memories of pandal-hopping with friends and family during Durga Puja and enjoying festive meals with them.



Rhea Chakraborty On Women's Safety



Her understanding of strength also formed Rhea's views on women's safety and equality. She says that change must start with how children are raised and how society reacts to women who speak up.



Safety cannot be a “woman's responsibility alone,” she says, adding the need of the hour is better accountability, stronger systems, and a society that does not question women who state their views.



Rhea has emphasised there is a need to create spaces where women feel support and are free to make their choices.

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