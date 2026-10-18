Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Reason Behind Dipika Kakar's 12 Kg Weight Loss

Actor Dipika Kakar has lost 12 kg while undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has now spoken about the reason behind her weight loss and urged people not to believe unverified claims about her diet circulating online.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib explained that Dipika's weight loss was largely linked to the side effects of immunotherapy. He also warned YouTube channels and content creators against sharing misleading information about her health and eating habits.

"A lot of people have been asking how Dipika has lost her weight. She has lost 12 kgs and we pray that no one loses weight this way. While she has restrictions in her diet, the weight loss is because of the immunotherapy. The weight loss is a side effect of the immunotherapy. You can't eat, and you feel nauseous. Every two days, Dipika keeps vomiting. Those who undergo immunotherapy or chemotherapy become weak," Shoaib said.

Dipika also clarified that while she initially lost some weight through dietary changes, her recent weight loss was due to her ongoing treatment.

"In the beginning, I lost 5-6 kgs through diet. The weight loss that happened in this one and a half months is because of immunotherapy," she said.

Shoaib also called out channels that have been sharing incorrect information about Dipika's diet, saying some of them were using old photographs to support their claims. He urged viewers not to follow diet plans without consulting a medical professional.

"We are seeing a few channels that are giving wrong information around Dipika's diet. They are using old photos. Some people are believing it, which is wrong. Don't follow anyone's diet randomly. Always go to a doctor. You can follow basic things like reducing carb intake and cutting down sugar, but don't blindly follow," he said.

He further warned those spreading misinformation that he would take action against their channels if they continued to do so.

"Those giving wrong information, this is the last time I am telling you, guys. After this, we will have to give a strike to your channel."

Dipika agreed with her husband, pointing out how such claims could mislead people. "It is like misleading the audience," she said.

Shoaib also explained that Dipika has several dietary restrictions but stressed that her weight loss should not be viewed as a result of a diet that others could follow.

"We don't wish anyone to have weight loss this way. She has restrictions in her diet. Sweets are not allowed, and carbs and wheat intake have been stopped. But right now she eats very little; that's how she has lost weight. Don't trust any videos you watch about her diet," he added.

Dipika began immunotherapy in June and spoke about its side effects in a vlog in July. She shared how her body was responding to the treatment, including episodes of fever, weakness, skin rashes and itching.

"After the first immunotherapy cycle, my body has been adjusting to the new chemotherapy cycles. There are side effects. After the first cycle, I got viral fever, and I felt too low. After the second cycle, I am getting body rashes, and there is itching. I am getting used to this new normal. It has been 3-4 days since the second cycle, and I am dealing with the side effects. I am being strong, and I am feeling better mentally," she said.

Through his latest vlog, Shoaib has urged people to be careful about the health information they consume online, particularly when it concerns Dipika's ongoing cancer treatment. He also made it clear that her dietary restrictions and treatment-related weight loss should not be mistaken for a weight-loss routine that others can replicate.

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