'Been Worried': Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Red Eyes Amid Cancer Recovery

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer in 2025 and was declared cancer-free in early 2026 after undergoing a 14-hour surgery to remove the tumour.

However, subsequent scans revealed a new cyst, due to which she has been taking immunotherapy infusions every 20 days. Previously, she revealed that the infusions sometimes cause lethargy, fever and back pain.

In a recent video, the actor shared that she has been experiencing redness in her eyes, which could be a result of dehydration caused by nausea following the infusions.

Dipika Kakar On Redness In Her Eyes

"I have been worried for the last 2-3 days because I have redness in my eyes," Dipika Kakar shared, pointing to her eyes as the camera zoomed in on her face.

She added that the redness has reduced after she visited the hospital a day earlier, used eye drops, and underwent a check-up. The reports did not reveal anything serious.

Since Dipika has been taking immunotherapy infusions, she has been experiencing a series of side effects. One of the primary side effects has been nausea and vomiting.

The actor revealed that on days when she experiences nausea and vomiting, she drinks less water, leading to dehydration and dryness. "The doctor said that because of dryness, my eyes might be getting red," Dipika said in her latest vlog.

Her oncologist also told her that redness in the eyes could be a side effect of the targeted therapy tablets she has been taking. However, to be on the safe side, Dipika got her eyes checked thoroughly.

The doctors have prescribed eye drops to be used four times a day. Her healthcare professional is hopeful that they will help reduce the redness in her eyes.

Dipika Kakar shared that the day she was shooting the vlog was one of her difficult days. She explained that she had been out the previous day and was still feeling tired because of it.

She also revealed that she has been experiencing dryness around her mouth and lips. "That is all because of the medication," she added. She makes sure to stay hydrated; otherwise, she faces difficulty chewing and swallowing food.

She added that skin dryness is another side effect of the immunotherapy infusions.

The actor revealed that, to take care of her lips, she applies petroleum jelly and has also been trying out hydrating skincare products.

Also Read | Dipika Kakar Reveals Immunotherapy Side Effects Amid Liver Cancer Treatment: 'Lethargy, Fever, Back Pain'