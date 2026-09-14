Nafisa Ali, 69, Shares Cancer Update After 'New Deposits On The Surface Of The Liver'

Nafisa Ali has shared a new update about her cancer treatment and revealed that her medical plan has changed after her latest scans. The veteran actor, who has been living with stage 4 ovarian cancer, said the scans showed “new deposits on the surface of the liver.” She has now started a different form of treatment called targeted therapy.

Nafisa shared the update on social media along with a picture of herself from the hospital. In the photo, she is seen smiling while receiving treatment through an IV drip.

The latest update came after Nafisa revealed that her cancer had reached stage 4 and that she had gone into remission for the third time earlier this year.

On Instagram, Nafisa Ali wrote, “My treatment protocol has changed and now I have been put on Targeted Therapy, fighting the good fight. Thank you for always keeping my support energy strong. In very simple terms. The PET/CT suggests that the ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed, with new deposits on the surface of the liver.”

What Is Targeted Therapy?

Targeted therapy is a cancer treatment that focuses on specific cancer cells. It is designed to attack certain features of these cells while trying to cause less harm to healthy cells. Since cancer cells grow and multiply differently from normal cells, each therapy medicine works on a particular part of the cancer cell.

Depending on the medicine and the type of cancer, this treatment may destroy cancer cells or slow down their growth.

Nafisa Ali has continued acting during her treatment. She appeared in Sooraj Barjatya's 2022 film Uunchai, where she played the estranged wife of Amitabh Bachchan's character.

More recently, she was seen with Nasser in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy's Max, Min & Meowzaki.