'Thought I Was Going To Die': Manisha Koirala Recalls 'Loneliest Night' After Cancer Diagnosis

In 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer. She underwent treatment that included an 11-hour surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy. A year later, in 2013, she successfully overcame the disease and has since spoken openly about her recovery journey and renewed outlook on life.

Recently, the actor spoke to Brut India and revealed that she had to battle loneliness during her cancer journey.

Manisha said, "In the daytime, I was told I had cancer. That night, for me, was the loneliest and longest night. And it just felt like a dark space. I felt, 'I was going to die'. I realised when I had cancer, I realised how lonely a patient feels."

Speaking about the challenges she faced in her social life, she said, "When I go to some Bollywood party, and I mingle around, it's not happening. Still, you want to be there because that's part of the work."

She added that period was the 'most horrible and terrible' time she had experienced.

"At times, you're okay with it. Life is a mixture of so many different layers, but even in a crowd, one feels lonely," she added.

In other news, Manisha Koirala recently attended the NDTV World Anvishka Summit in Kathmandu, where she spoke about the role of Gen Z in politics and shared some advice for young people.

In September 2025, Nepal's Gen Z-led protest reportedly helped bring down Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government, and a new government under Prime Minister Balendra Shah took office. Similarly, in India, Gen Z participated in protests over alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) paper leaks in New Delhi and Jharkhand.

Speaking on the issue, the Heeramandi star said, "I support the younger generation's energy. I support and salute the fact that they stood up against corruption, against a political class failing to address corruption."

"There is wisdom and experience that a country needs. Accountability matters. Delivery matters," added the Dil Se star.



Also Read: Manisha Koirala, 'Ex-Rebel Without A Cause', Has A Message For Gen Z