'My Stomach Is So Bloated': Chhavi Mittal Opens Up About Recovery Challenges After Fibroid Surgery

Chhavi Mittal has shared an optimistic health update with her fans after undergoing fibroid surgery. The TV actor shared a glimpse of her recovery and spoke about how she is feeling following the procedure.

In a video posted to Instagram, she was seen showing her stitches. "Okay, so here's an update. "Aaj main 8 din complete karliye surgery ko (today I completed 8 days of my surgery), and I had to go to the doctor to get the stitches checked, open the dressing, and everything is fine,” Chhavi Mittal shared.

She added that her doctor said that she lost a lot of muscle in the core area, not just because of the surgery but also because of the fibroid. “I was not able to do any core work in the last entire year, as all this started in September last year. But I am very happy. Look how nice the stitches are looking. How nice the cuts are looking, and it's my birthday tomorrow. I'm turning 46. So, I'm happy and looking forward to the rebuilding of my entire health,” she added.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the update, Chhavi wrote, “My stomach is still so bloated, but I feel so blessed to be walking and doing my business on my own! Also pretty much resumed work. Bas, once the gym starts (not less than 4-5 more weeks), I'll be invincible!”

Chhavi, who is also a breast cancer survivor, previously shared updates on her health after undergoing the surgery to remove her uterine fibroid. Sharing a post on Instagram, she revealed that the fibroid had grown quickly due to the tamoxifen medication she was taking following her recovery from breast cancer.

She mentioned that the fibroid was huge and it was bigger than what she saw on the scans. There was a dermoid cyst in the ovary, and it was also removed. Concluding the post, Chhavi shared that the doctors have done a biopsy of the uterus and fibroid, and everything came out clean; there is no danger.

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