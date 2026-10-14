"Was Almost 100 Kg": Sara Ali Khan Recalls Deciding To Become An Actor While Studying At Columbia

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Udta Teer, in which she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, the duo appeared on Anil Kapoor's show India Ke Top 1%.

During the show, Sara recalled the time she decided to pursue a career in films, revealing that she weighed nearly 100 kg at the time. She was studying at Columbia University then.

Responding to Anil Kapoor's question about when she chose to become an actor, Sara said acting had been her childhood dream. However, she was equally interested in academics and had initially planned a different career path.

"I always wanted to become an actor since my childhood. But then I used to enjoy academics a lot. I used to enjoy studying. Like you said, I went to Columbia. I was studying history there. I thought I will do my law degree there," she said, as reported by IANS.

Sara said that she enrolled in a theatre course during her time at the university. Performing on stage, she said, reignited a passion she had pushed aside for years.

"And when I went on stage and performed, the desire of my childhood, which I had kept out of my mind, started arising again. So I thought I have to do this. I have to try. That's how it happened. And I was almost 100 kg at that time," she added.

During the same conversation, Anil Kapoor also asked actor Ayushmann Khurrana when he decided to become an actor. Khurrana credited Kapoor with inspiring him to pursue the profession.

"I fell in love with acting when I saw you," Ayushmann replied.

When asked who had encouraged him the most, Ayushmann said his father played a key role in supporting his artistic ambitions from a young age.

"My father used to encourage me a lot. He has encouraged me since my childhood. I am a millennial, so in our time people didn't even try to enter the industry. Especially if you belonged to a traditional family from a small city," he said.

"I was probably one of the few kids in school whose parents encouraged them to pursue the arts and performing arts. So I think my father has really encouraged me. My grandmother used to sing in the Gurudwara in her time. My grandmother used to do mimicry. So I got my artistic side from there. But I got my encouragement from my father," he added.

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