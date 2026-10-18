Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan Serve High-Fashion Glamour At Manish Malhotra's Show

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan made a strong case for statement dressing at Manish Malhotra's Luxury Prêt 2026 show. The two actors walked the runway for the celebrated designer in New Delhi on Saturday. The event was held at Taj Palace as part of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Ayushmann and Sara's Fashionable Outing

Ayushmann opted for a sleek all-black ensemble, pairing a classic shirt and tailored trousers with a statement jacket. Silver-toned floral and ornamental embroidery adorned the shoulders, lapels and sleeves. The ensemble struck a balance between classic menswear and statement dressing.

While the sharp tailoring kept the silhouette structured and polished, the elaborate embroidery brought visual interest to the outfit. Finished with sleek black shoes, the look offered a refined take on black-tie dressing without feeling predictable.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, made a statement in a black strapless ensemble featuring a sculpted corset-style bodice. The asymmetrical neckline gave the top a unique silhouette. Intricate floral embellishments in metallic and multicoloured hues stood out against the dark base.

The structured bodice was paired with a flowing skirt that brought softness and movement to the ensemble. A sheer drape added another layer of drama. Sara styled her hair in a centre-parted style that complemented the ensemble without distracting from its detailing.

More about Manish Malhotra's collection

Manish Malhotra's latest collection had a little bit of everything. Long silhouettes, cropped jackets, relaxed tailoring, flowy skirts, sweeping drapes and more. Some outfits leaned into sharp, structured shapes, while others were all about movement and fluidity. The result was a lineup that felt luxurious without looking too stiff or overdone.

Instead of sticking to the usual formula, Manish played around with silhouettes and styling to make the collection feel more individual and contemporary. It still had the rich detailing and glamour the designer is known for, but with a fresh spin that made the pieces feel right at home in today's fashion scene.

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