After Building Rs 350-Crore Beauty Brand, Katrina Kaif Shares Money Advice For Women

Actor Katrina Kaif is one of the few celebrities who have managed to branch out successfully as an entrepreneur. She recently launched her beauty brand at Space NK in London.

While the Internet was noisy with trolls passing uninvited judgement of her postpartum weight gain, Katrina Kaif was doing what she does best: keep building her life and her company.

Today, Kay Beauty, launched in October 2019 in partnership with Nykaa, is over Rs 350 crore in sales.

After clapping back at her haters in only the way she can at the launch event of Kay Beauty in London, Katrina Kaif also shared her financial advice for women who want to take the business plunge.

"If you can turn something that you're truly passionate about into your business then I truly believe that success will follow because there will be joy in what you do," she said in an interview.

But, how is Katrina Kaif the actress different from Katrina Kaif the beauty mogul?

"I think the main difference between an actress and an entrepreneur is that as an actress when you go on set the director is the captain of the ship and as an entrepreneur you are making choices and taking decisions on a daily basis and it's a lot of responsibility. So, you have to really trust your instinct," she said.

Katrina Kaif also said that her sisters love her brand's products. "Honestly, my sisters are Kay Beauty's biggest fans and that is really special to me.

The actor also admitted that many of her looks in her film songs, such as the pink mini-skirt dress in Jee Karda from Singh Is Kinng and the blue fringe dress in Zara Zara Touch Me from Race.

"... The pink outfit I wore in Singh Is Kinng. Yeah, I love that look," she said.

At the launch of Kay Beauty in London, Katrina Kaif said she tends to ignore criticism on social media.

"If I let that dictate my actions, I think I would be paralysed with fear, unable to move ahead in my life or any sphere of life. You have to be your own biggest cheerleader," she added.

Also Read | How Katrina Kaif Grew Kay Beauty To Rs 350 Crore In Sales