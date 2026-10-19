'I Do Not Drink Alcohol': Daler Mehndi's Old Remark Resurfaces After Uttarakhand Row

Singer Daler Mehndi is at the centre of a controversy after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal asked him to stop singing during a performance at the Kunjapuri Fair in Tehri district on Sunday.

The minister alleged that the singer had consumed alcohol before taking the stage at an event organised as part of the Navratri celebrations.

Amid the controversy, an old interview of the singer has resurfaced in which he spoke about not drinking alcohol and credited the habit for helping him maintain his voice.

In a 2024 interview with Navbharat Times, Daler Mehndi said, "One reason my voice has remained intact is that I do not drink alcohol. Otherwise, it would have been much more difficult. These days, even matching the voice you had five years ago can be a challenge, but I have recorded a song that I originally sang 27 years ago."

The singer's remarks have drawn attention in light of the recent incident at the Kunjapuri Fair.

During the cultural programme, Uniyal objected to Mehndi's performance.

"There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate," the minister said on stage, standing right next to Mehndi.

The minister also reminded the singer that he had been invited to entertain the audience and that his reputation came with a responsibility to respect the occasion.

"We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us," Uniyal said. "This is wrong. It's wrong. You have a big name, we should respect that. You were called because you have a big name."

In the video, Mehndi appeared to interject Uniyal by saying, "Sir, I request you with folded hands...please leave the stage."

A clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

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