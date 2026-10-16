Mika Singh Thought Amitabh Bachchan Was Texting Him For 6 Months, But It Was Daler Mehndi

Singer Mika Singh has shared a hilarious story about Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, involving a prank by his fellow singer, Daler Mehndi. What began as an attempt to connect with his idol turned into a months-long misunderstanding, leaving Mika overjoyed at first and embarrassed later.

Mika recently appeared on the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Big B himself, where he revisited the incident and recalled how Daler Mehndi fooled him not once, but twice.

Mika Singh Recalls His First Meeting With Amitabh Bachchan

Mika took a trip down memory lane and recalled meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on the sets of Daler Mehndi's iconic song Na Na Na Na Re. At the time, Mika was a young musician with long hair.

He remembered being excited when the cinema icon arrived on set and sat beside him as he kept playing. Mika revealed that he still has a photograph from that memorable day.

However, the shoot also became the setting for another prank. Recalling how a huge spread of food arrived on set, Mika said Daler told him Jaya Bachchan had sent it. Having recently arrived from Punjab and still finding his feet in the entertainment industry, Mika believed him and happily tucked into the meal. He later discovered that the food was simply catering for the shoot and Daler had fooled him.

Daler Mehndi's Amitabh Bachchan Prank Left Mika Overjoyed

Years later, as Mika's songs gained popularity, he somehow got what he believed was Amitabh Bachchan's phone number. He began sending messages to the number along with links to his songs, hoping the legendary actor would notice his work.

After six months, he finally received a response. The reply contained just one word: “Good.”

Mika was so thrilled that he started jumping on his bed and immediately shared the news with Daler Mehndi. But his excitement soon turned into another hilarious misunderstanding.

Daler Mehndi offered to arrange a conversation between Mika and Big B. Mika believed he was speaking to the real Amitabh Bachchan and stopped sending messages after the call. Only later did Daler Mehndi reveal he had played another prank on him.

Mika Singh has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his chart-topping party numbers. From Mauja Hi Mauja in Jab We Met and Subha Hone Na De in Desi Boyz to Jumme Ki Raat in Kick, Dhinka Chika in Ready and Aaj Ki Party in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the singer has delivered several memorable hits.

His song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag is one of his biggest hits.

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