Dia Mirza Says No Filmmaker Has Cast Her With R Madhavan Again: "It's Actually Quite Tragic"

Dia Mirza has completed 25 years in Bollywood, delivering some outstanding performances. She was seen for the first time on the big screen as Reena Malhotra in Gautham Vasudev Menon's 2001 romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. But not many know that it wasn't the first film she signed as an actor.

The actor has revealed that the film was actually the third project she took on, after Om Jai Jagdish and Deewaanapan.

Speaking on Screen Spotlight, Dia recalled that she was first approached for Om Jai Jagdish, directed by Anupam Kher.

“It was very interesting. So, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein wasn't the first film I signed. It was Om Jai Jagdish,” Dia Mirza said.

She recalled Anupam Kher, who made his directorial debut with the 2002 film, along with its lead actor Anil Kapoor, were in Hyderabad for a shoot when they spotted Dia in the lobby of their hotel. She was there as part of her homecoming celebration after winning the Miss India Asia Pacific pageant.

They approached her and offered her a role. However, Dia was unsure whether she could begin acting immediately after winning the beauty pageant. The filmmakers agreed to wait, as the film was scheduled to go on floors later. Convincing her parents was the next challenge.

“Mr. Kher very generously called my parents, came home, and convinced them to allow me to be a part of the film,” Dia recalled.

How Dia Mirza landed her first three films

While attending workshops with veteran theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan to prepare for Om Jai Jagdish, Dia received another offer from producer Vashu Bhagnani. This time, it was Ashu Trikha's 2001 action romance Deewaanapan, starring Arjun Rampal.

Bhagnani approached her after a situation arose with another actor, prompting him to look for a replacement. As a result, Deewaanapan became the first film Dia started shooting for.

“He'd had a situation with another actor, so wanted me to step in. So, Deewaanapan was the first film I'd started shooting for. My first day on set was with Arjun Rampal,” she said.

Director Ashu Trikha also asked Kabir Sadanand, who played Rampal's college friend in the film, to shadow Dia and help her become familiar with the workings of a film set.

The actor remembered the experience fondly, describing the people she worked with as generous and kind. She also praised Bhagnani for ensuring that the cast had everything they needed.

After completing Deewaanapan, Dia returned to preparing for Om Jai Jagdish. However, Bhagnani soon offered her another project, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Recalling how quickly the offers came her way, Dia said she was surprised to find herself signing three films before completing her first project.

“And I thought to myself, ‘What's happening to me? I haven't even finished one film, and am about to start a third one.' Without it being officially a three-film deal, it ended up being that,” she said.

Dia admitted that the experience was overwhelming, as she was unfamiliar with the demands of filmmaking and the long shooting schedules. However, she credited Bhagnani for backing his projects and giving the newcomers the support they needed.

“While Vashu ji was a tremendous producer in terms of really backing what he believed in, he also worked really hard. So, it was a little overwhelming, but also phenomenal. I don't think any newcomer could ask for more,” she added.

Dia Mirza Wants To Reunite With R Madhavan

Interestingly, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released before Deewaanapan. Although neither film performed well at the box office initially, the romantic drama gradually developed a cult following and remains popular among audiences.

But what's surprising for all, including Dia, was that, despite the film's enduring appeal, Dia and Madhavan have not reunited on screen since.

“I have no idea why. It's actually quite tragic that nobody has cast us together yet because it doesn't have to be Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 2. It could be any film as long as it's a love story. I'm sure there'll be more than enough people interested to watch us as a pair,” she said.

Dia also spoke warmly about Madhavan and how both of them have grown over the years.

“I'd love to work with Maddy. It's so fascinating to grow into the people that we have. He was already such an accomplished artiste. He's become even more accomplished. I feel my time and experience in storytelling have also helped me. It'll be so interesting to share screen space again,” she added.

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