"Enjoyed A Tamil Film After A Really Long Time": R Madhavan Reviews <i>Modha Rathiri</i>, Calls It 'Brilliant'

Dhurandhar actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to share his take on Raja Karuppasamy's latest Tamil film, Modha Rathiri. The film stars Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in key roles. T

he film, which was released in theatres on August 21, is now streaming on Netflix. Madhavan called it a 'must-watch.'

Madhavan began his post by showering praise on the film. "What a brilliant brilliant film," he wrote.

From the screenplay to the performances, he praised various aspects of the film. He wrote, "Enjoyed a Tamil film after a really long time. Brilliant screenplay, wonderful visual storytelling, extraordinary performances. I laughed hard after a long, long time and cheered and clapped as well. A big standing ovation to the entire team, Cast and crew. God bless you with more power."

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about the film, it follows a couple who marry in unusual circumstances. When they disappear on their wedding night, hidden secrets come to light and tensions rise between their families. Amid the chaos, the newlyweds gradually grow closer as they face heartbreak and other challenges together.

Besides Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, the film also stars Shelly Kishore, Chetan, and Bagavathi Perumal in key roles.

Talking about Madhavan, he recently sent the internet into a frenzy after unveiling a brand-new look. The actor shared a video in which he was seen sporting messy hair, a beard, and glasses. Smiling at the camera, he said, "Another day, another film, another look." See the post embedded below:

The actor was last seen in the Dhurandhar franchise.

Also Read: Video: R Madhavan Sports Messy Hair, Beard, And Glasses For New Film, Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy