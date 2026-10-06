R Madhavan To Host New Business Reality Show <i>The Gamechangers</i> In Dubai

R Madhavan is set to host a new business reality show, bringing startup founders and investors from different parts of the world under one roof. Called The Gamechangers, the show will be produced in Dubai for viewers in the Middle East. The makers also plan to take the format to other countries in the future.

The show is set to provide startup founders a chance to show their business ideas in front of an international group of investors from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.

The response for the show has been strong, with many startups already showing massive interest. Among them, 70 promising founders will be selected to pitch their ideas in front of the panel. The selected founders will have a chance to win financial support, meet business leaders and grow their companies.

In a statement, R Madhavan said, “Every great company begins with belief. A belief in an idea, a vision, and the courage to pursue it. The UAE has become one of the world's most exciting destinations for innovation, and The Gamechangers Middle East is designed to discover bold founders, champion transformative ideas, and inspire a new generation to think bigger and create lasting legacies.”

Filmmaker and producer Vipul D Shah is also part of the project. He said the response for the show proves that many entrepreneurs in the region are looking for new ways to grow their businesses.

The platform will connect founders with investors, experienced mentors and possible funding. It will also give viewers a chance to learn about the founders, their struggles, ideas and plans for the future.

The makers have not announced the exact premiere date for The Gamechangers yet, but it is expected to arrive in late 2026.

R Madhavan started his hosting career in 1997 with Tol Mol Ke Bol. Years later, he hosted the Indian version of Deal or No Deal in 2005. He also hosted Big Money in 2010.

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