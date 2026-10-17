Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls Vijay Deverakonda The Next Defining Action Hero Of Indian Cinema After Watching <i>Ranabaali</i>

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared his review of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali. Vijay is winning praise for his ferocious action avatar in the film.

The director, who collaborated with Vijay on Arjun Reddy, has called his performance a defining phase in his career.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Vijay…Your action has a raw, untamed ferocity that can't be manufactured. There is a terrifying intensity in the way you fight.”

He added, “I genuinely believe you will be the next defining action hero of Indian cinema. Vijay. Congratulations. SINGANAMALA BOBBILI RANABAALI RA NEE AKKA #RANABAALI.”

The filmmaker also urged audiences to watch the film in theatres, praising Vijay's portrayal of the titular character. For Rashmika, he said, “Rashmika's Jayamma felt so achingly real.”

“Guys... go watch RANABAALI for Deverakonda Vijay Sai's outstanding character portrayal.”

Talking about Vijay and Rashmika's chemistry, he added, “And when it comes to Vijay and Rashmika, it's far beyond chemistry. Some connections transcend the screen. Rashmika's Jayamma felt so achingly real.”

Giving a shout-out to director Rahul Sankrityanm, Reddy said, “Thank you, Rahul Sankrityanm. I genuinely appreciate the care and curiosity with which you've approached history. This film offers something of serious academic interest, a part of our history that our school textbooks were reluctant to show us.”

Replying to Reddy's heartfelt shout-out, Vijay said, “Waking up to happy, excited messages from Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It's beautiful. Vangaaa. You saw :)) and reviewed. I remember the biggest hug and your voice post our AR premieres - this feels like that. After 10 years. I knew you would love it. But actually seeing this gives me a kick :))” he added.

Rashmika also responded with a thank you note.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is a period action drama set in the Madras Presidency during the 1870s. Vijay plays the titular warrior who rises against British oppression after witnessing the suffering of people during a famine. Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma.

The film arrived in theatres on October 16. It also marks Vijay and Rashmika's first project after marriage.

Also Read | Ranabaali Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Is (Unnecessarily) Violent And Exhausting