Ranbir Kapoor Leases Pune Apartment In Trump Towers For Rs 4.63 Lakh Per Month: Report

Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his luxury apartment in Pune's Trump Towers for a monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the lease and licence agreement for the actor's 10th-floor apartment in the Kalyani Nagar-Yerwada area was registered on October 6, 2026.

The property has been leased for three years, from September 20, 2026, to September 19, 2029. The monthly rent is Rs 4.63 lakh for the first year, increasing to Rs 4.86 lakh in the second year and Rs 5.11 lakh in the third year, following an annual escalation of 5%. The agreement is expected to generate approximately Rs 1.75 crore in rental income over the three-year lease.

According to the documents, the apartment spans approximately 6,094 square feet and includes three covered parking spaces. Ruchi Goel has been named as the licensee in the agreement, while Ranbir Kapoor is represented by his power of attorney holder, Shanti Shivdas Malik.

Ruchi has paid a security deposit of Rs 27.78 lakh, equivalent to six months of the initial monthly rent. The documents further reveal that Ranbir Kapoor purchased the apartment in 2015 for over Rs 11 crore.

This is not the first time Ranbir has leased out the Pune apartment. In September 2023, the actor rented the same property in Trump Towers to Duroshox, a Pune-based automotive components manufacturer, for a monthly rent of Rs 4 lakh.

The three-year agreement included a 5% annual rent increase, taking the monthly amount to Rs 4.2 lakh in the second year and Rs 4.41 lakh in the third year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. The film releases in theatres on November 5.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part One To Release In India On November 5, Paid Previews A Day Earlier: Report