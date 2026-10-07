Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana Part One</i> To Release In India On November 5, Paid Previews A Day Earlier: Report

Ramayana: Part One has reportedly locked its theatrical release window in India. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will have paid previews in India on November 4, followed by its official opening on November 5, according to a Pinkvilla report.

Outside India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Germany, the rest of Europe, and Latin America are currently scheduled to open the film on November 5, the report added. The UK, South Africa, and Mauritius are listed for November 6.

China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are yet to get confirmed dates. As per Pinkvilla, those markets could either join the worldwide release or opt for a later rollout. The report also states that these dates are not completely final and could still change as the global release plan is being worked out.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is being made as a two-part saga, with the second instalment, Ramayana: Part Two, scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers in September, Ranbir spoke about the responsibility of playing Lord Rama. The video also gave a glimpse of his physical transformation for the role and the scale of the film being mounted by the team.

Ranbir said, “Lord Rama's biggest strength is not his bow; it is his Kshama (forgiving nature) - his ability to forgive. Ye role nahi hai. It's not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai aur role exciting hai. Ye ek zimmedaari hai (This is not a role. It's not as if I was offered a film and the role is exciting. It's a responsibility)."

He further said, "Everything comes down to the belief and simplicity of the individual playing Lord Rama. Every day I reminded myself that my job was not to be worthy of this role. My job was to be worthy of the faith that people place in this story.”

The mythological epic is planned as a two-part film. Ramayana: Part Two will be hitting theatres on Diwali 2027.

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