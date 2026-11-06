'It Didn't Rise For Me With Ranbir's Arrival': Mahesh Bhatt On Which <i>Ramayana</i> Scene Changed His Mind

Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana is out in theatres, and it earned a historic Rs 65 crore in India on Day 1. There was a star-studded premiere night in Mumbai on November 3, where Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh made a dazzling entry. Other family members, such as Soni Razdan and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, were also present. But it was Alia Bhatt's father, ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who was absent from the premiere, and he has now revealed why.

In a chat with Variety India, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I have seen the new Ramayana, but stayed away from the premiere. I wanted to sit in a cinema hall among strangers and have that private, shared experience of watching a film."

On The Performances

Mahesh Bhatt candidly said that Yash as Ravana mesmerised him, while Sai Pallavi as Sita brought him much "relief". As for Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, he had an interesting observation.

Mahesh Bhatt added, "Nitesh Tiwari reins in all that power; it could so easily have become too much. I was still under its spell when Ranbir entered, and the film did not immediately rise for me with his arrival. Then he walked towards the camera and folded his hands."

"I saw him touch something in himself that his other films had never asked him to. I felt he had touched the God in him. As the family gathered around Rama, the epic came close. Arun Govil was heartbreakingly total," said the director.

Speaking about how immersive the experience was for him, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Lord Rama was sent into exile for 14 years just before the interval, and he felt his "throat close".

Mahesh Bhatt continued, "I tried hard not to cry. I had gone [to watch the film] with young filmmakers and writers, and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor's father-in-law."

"When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn't. Nor could I say much. Great experiences make you silent," concluded the director.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film is based on Valmiki's ancient epic, which continues to hold religious and cultural significance across India. The makers are planning to present the story as a two-part franchise, with a global audience in mind.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the project is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, while the second part is expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.

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