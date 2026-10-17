<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens At Rs 16 Crore Amid <i>Jailer 2</i> Wave

Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Ranabaali, has registered a modest start at the box office.

What's Happening

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama arrived in theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo, collected Rs 9.25 crore net in India on its opening day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranabaali was screened across 2,515 shows on Day 1.

Its India gross collection stood at Rs 10.75 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 5.75 crore.

This took the film's worldwide opening-day gross to Rs 16.50 crore.

Set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-78, the film marks Vijay Deverakonda's return to the big screen in a period action drama. However, its opening-day figures are lower than those of two of his previous major releases.

Ranabaali Vs Vijay Deverakonda's Previous Films

Ranabaali opened below Vijay Deverakonda's last two major releases, Kingdom and Liger. His previous film, Kingdom, collected Rs 18 crore nett in India on its opening day, with screenings across 4,236 shows. Its Day 1 collection was nearly double that of Ranabaali.

Meanwhile, Liger, which proved to be a major disappointment at the box office, opened at Rs 16 crore net in India. Its worldwide opening-day collection stood at Rs 24.20 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star had a comparatively weaker opening, earning Rs 5.75 crore net in India across 3,660 shows. The film's worldwide gross on Day 1 was Rs 12.01 crore.

While Ranabaali has performed better than The Family Star in terms of its domestic opening-day net collection, it has fallen short of the initial numbers recorded by Kingdom and Liger.

Did Jailer 2 Affect Ranabaali's Opening?

The number of shows allocated to Ranabaali could have played a role in its opening-day performance. The film received 2,515 shows, considerably fewer than the 4,236 shows allotted to Kingdom and the 3,660 shows for The Family Star.

One factor affecting its screen availability was the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 on October 15, a day before Ranabaali arrived in theatres. The action sequel retained a significant share of screens across South India on its second day, creating competition for auditoriums in the Telugu-speaking states.

With fewer shows available, Ranabaali faced a challenging start in a market where Jailer 2 continued to attract audiences.

Ranabaali Marks Vijay-Rashmika's First Film Together Since Marriage

Ranabaali brings Vijay Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan together for the third time after Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy.

The film also marks the third collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, following Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It is their first on-screen pairing since their wedding in February.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music composed by Ajay-Atul. Nirav Shah and Jishnu Bhattacharjee have handled cinematography.

