<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Struggles Amid <i>Jailer 2</i> Wave

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali witnessed a slight improvement in its run but is still struggling at the box office on Sunday, October 18.

What's Happening

The historical drama collected Rs 7.50 crore nett in India on its third day, registering a 2.7% increase over Saturday's earnings of Rs 7.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With three days of theatrical run completed, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 24.05 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 28 crore. Including earnings from overseas markets, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 36.90 crore.

The film earned Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 8.90 crore. Although the third-day figures showed a marginal recovery, the film's daily earnings remain below its opening-day collection.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali began its theatrical run on Friday, October 16, with an India nett collection of Rs 9.25 crore. The film recorded 57% occupancy across 2,515 shows on its opening day.

On Saturday, October 17, collections declined to Rs 7.30 crore from 2,292 shows, with overall occupancy falling to 53%. The film registered a modest improvement on Sunday, earning Rs 7.50 crore across 2,302 shows. Its occupancy also increased to 56%.

The film recorded 5,78,686 footfalls on Sunday, taking its total footfalls over the first three days to 18,42,311.

The Telugu version of Ranabaali recorded an overall occupancy of 54.53% across 2D screenings on Sunday.

Morning shows registered 31.15% occupancy, while afternoon screenings recorded 65.62%. Evening shows followed with 61.38% occupancy, and night screenings registered 57.69%.

The figures indicate that afternoon and evening screenings attracted a higher proportion of audiences than morning shows.

Background

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Ranabaali during a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. The event took place around the film's theatrical release on October 16, following which the historical drama received mixed reviews.

During the interaction, Rashmika compared her experience of watching Vijay transform into his character to Allu Arjun's performance in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

"Of course, there was a similar experience in Pushpa 2 when Bunny sir was doing that. Bunny sir as Bunny sir and Bunny sir as Pushpa were two different people," she said.

Rashmika also discussed how Vijay's performance in Ranabaali felt different from their earlier collaborations, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. She explained that watching him work on set gave her a fresh perspective on his abilities as an actor.

"Like that, when I saw Viju...I've seen him personally at home. When I saw him on set, it was just different. The actors who perform know the feeling. But genuinely speaking, we did Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I feel like Ranabaali and Jayamma touched me. It felt different this time. For me, with the overall film, I have to say it's him. He's a one-man show."

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, with Rahul Sankrityan directing the historical drama. The film reunites the actors following their previous collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.