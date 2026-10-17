<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> vs <i>Prahaar</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam Film Takes Early Lead Over Rajkummar Rao-Starrer

Yami Gautam's supernatural comedy drama Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama Prahaar arrived in cinemas with hopes of attracting moviegoers. However, their first day earnings remained low, according to early box office figures.

Despite the slow start, Yami's film has taken the lead in the race between the two new releases. Her horror comedy performed better than Rajkummar's courtroom drama.

According to Sacnilk reports, Nayi Navelli earned around Rs 3.25 Crore on its opening day, Friday, October 16. The film was screened across 6281 shows, while the audience occupancy was 11%. On Saturday, October 17, the expected collection stands at around Rs 20 Lakh from 974 shows.

With these early figures, the Yami Gautam starrer's total collection reached approximately Rs 3.45 Crore.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, on the other hand, earned around Rs 2.35 Crore on day one. The film was shown in 4133 shows and recorded 13% audience occupancy. On day two, its expected earnings currently stand at Rs 12 lakh from 616 shows, which pushed the film's total collection to Rs 2.47 Crore.

Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar are not just competing with each other at the box office. They are also facing tough competition from bigger films such as Ranabaali, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Both films are performing better than the new Bollywood releases, which makes it harder for them to attract audiences and earn more money.

While a strong opening can help a film build momentum, the response over the weekend will be important in deciding if any of the films can improve their performance. For now, Nayyi Navelli has the early advantage.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Makes A Thunderous Box-Office Entry, But Is Jailer 3 On The Cards?