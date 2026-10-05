Video: R Madhavan Sports Messy Hair, Beard, And Glasses For New Film, Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

R Madhavan sent the internet into a frenzy after unveiling a brand-new look. The actor shared a video in which he was seen sporting messy hair, a beard, and glasses. Smiling at the camera, he said, "Another day, another film, another look."

Take a look at the video here:

One user wrote, "Another look is looking great on you," while another commented, "But in every looks you look dashing dear...."

Other comments read, "You are looking like your son :)", "Wow Maddy sir, you look like ur son.. sorry ur son looks like you.. hmmm I mean to say in this video you look like a son," and "Love you maddy ... Whatever look.... it looks awesome on you .You always give 100% justice to every role u play...Your smile melts my heart every time," among others.

In other news, Madhavan recently opened up about his parenting style, the values he has instilled in his son and Vedaant's disciplined lifestyle during an interview with a media outlet.

Madhavan told The Hindu, "I am a celebrity, he is a celebrity child. He has also done his bit of achievements that make him popular, and it gets enhanced through the fact that he's my son. For the most part, I tell him that he has far more opportunities than a normal child because people know about him, and he can become news very quickly if he doesn't know how to keep his ducks in a row."

Speaking about how he keeps his son grounded, the 3 Idiots star said, "So, I keep reminding him that it's reflected glory. Sometimes, you do get used to the attention. He gets treated like a celebrity at times. I said, 'That's going to be very short-lived'. Sometimes, you do stupid things while trying to get it back, make it come back."

Madhavan was last seen in the Dhurandhar franchise.

Also Read: 'Do I Allow Vedaant To Enjoy Privilege Or Let Him Earn Medals?' R Madhavan On His Biggest Worry As A Father