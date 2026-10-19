Meet Two Indian Models Who Walked The Ramp At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026

From Ravleen Varghese making her debut to Neelam Gill returning for her third consecutive appearance, two models with Indian roots took the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026.

Held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on October 18, the show brought together some of the biggest names in modelling, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. With elaborate wings, statement lingerie, live performances and a star-studded front row, the brand continued its revival of the signature runway spectacle.

Amid the glamour, two models with Indian roots made their mark, albeit at different stages of their careers.

Ravleen Varghese Makes Her Victoria's Secret Debut

For Ravleen Varghese, the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show marked a major milestone in a modelling career that began almost by accident. The 25-year-old, who hails from Kodumon in Kerala, made her debut at the show this year, walking the runway twice in two distinct looks.

Her first appearance saw her in a pink lace lingerie set, while her second look featured a black-and-white ensemble. She shared the runway with models Luza Perote and Malika El Maslouhi during her second walk.

Varghese's journey to Los Angeles began far from the international fashion circuit. At 18, she moved to Delhi to study design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Modelling was not part of her original plan, but she was scouted by Anima Creative Management, opening the door to a career she had not anticipated.

Since then, she has steadily built her portfolio across fashion, beauty and editorial projects. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2022, worked with international labels and has also modelled for celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Neelam Gill Returns For Her Third Victoria's Secret Show

While Varghese was making her debut, Neelam Gill was returning to familiar territory. The British model of Indian origin walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the third consecutive time, having previously appeared in 2024 and 2025.

For her 2026 appearance, Gill stood out in an Indian-inspired ensemble featuring a vibrant pink-and-gold embellished top, delicate gold body chains and a heavily embroidered, multicoloured skirt. Neon-orange hoop earrings added a striking contrast to the look, bringing colour and a distinctive edge to the runway.

Born in England on April 27, 1995, to Sikh parents from Punjab, Gill began her modelling journey at just 13, appearing at The Clothes Show Live before signing with NEXT Model Management at 14.

By the age of 18, she had made history as the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign at London Fashion Week. Since then, her career has included work with international fashion houses and designers, including Dior, Kanye West and Rohit Bal, alongside campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and L'Oréal Paris.

Her continued presence at Victoria's Secret reflects the longevity of her international career and her growing association with one of fashion's most recognisable runway events.

A Bigger Moment For Indian Representation

The two models' appearances come at a time when Indian and Indian-origin talent is gaining greater visibility across the global fashion industry. From Varghese's debut to Gill's third consecutive appearance, their journeys highlight different paths to international recognition.

The Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 also featured Kylie Jenner making her runway debut for the brand in a Fantasy Bra valued at US$50 million, created with jeweller Jacob & Co. Performances by KATSEYE, Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney brought music to the spectacle, while Solange Omon, winner of the brand's Angels Among Us casting competition, made her runway debut.