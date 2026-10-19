How Kylie Jenner's $50 Million Victoria's Secret Bra Was Made: 4,410 Diamonds, 1,000 Hours

Kylie Jenner has added another milestone to her fashion journey by making her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway. The beauty mogul turned heads in a dazzling fantasy bra valued at $50 million. The stunning piece featured intricate diamond embellishments and reportedly took over 1,000 hours to make.

Kylie walked the runway in a sheer mini skirt paired with transparent heels and white feathered wings. While the ensemble brought the signature Victoria's Secret glamour to her debut, it was the dazzling Fantasy Bra that stole the spotlight.

As per a report in Vogue, the Fantasy Bra is valued at a staggering $50 million, making it $35 million more expensive than any of its predecessors. Created in collaboration with jewellery designer Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co, the statement piece features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat radiant-cut vivid yellow diamond. The lingerie weighs just under 4 pounds (1.8 kg). The intricate design took 15 skilled artisans more than 1,000 hours to assemble.

Victoria's Secret's decision to pick Kylie for the Fantasy Bra presentation was both deliberate and strategic. Speaking to Vogue, the brand's chief creative officer Adam Selman explained that the return of the piece was a response to fans who had been asking to see the bra again. The brand wanted someone with massive cultural influence to wear it, making Kylie, known for her global reach and impact on popular culture, a fitting choice for the high-profile runway moment.

“Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing. That's the exact same thing that we do. The show is so big, it's true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She's really created her own culture, which - how many people can say that?" Selman said.

Kylie Jenner shared the runway with a mix of Victoria's Secret veterans and a new generation of supermodels. Returning Angels included Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes and Elsa Hosk. The lineup also featured Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser and Alex Consani.

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