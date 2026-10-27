Lebanese Singer Maya Diab Goes <i>Desi</i> In A Silver Lehenga For Tarun Tahiliani's Dubai Fashion Show

Tarun Tahiliani brought Indian couture to the international fashion stage at Dubai Fashion Week. The designer dressed Lebanese singer Maya Diab in a stunning silver mermaid lehenga. The ensemble presented a fusion of Indian craftsmanship and Middle Eastern aesthetics, turning Maya into a desi showstopper at the event.

Maya Diab Walks The Ramp In Tarun Tahiliani Couture

Maya Diab brought plenty of sparkle to the runway in a silver lehenga that caught the light with every step. The floor-length skirt featured intricate motifs, all-over embellishments, and an ornate border that added to its grandeur.

She teamed it with a fitted blouse designed with a sweetheart neckline and delicate straps. It was also adorned with dense embroidery and shimmering details that lent the bodice a rich finish. An embellished dupatta draped over her shoulders and flowed down either side, completing her showstopper look.

Maya leaned into statement jewellery to complement the elaborate outfit. A layered choker decorated with pearls and diamonds was paired with matching drop earrings. She also wore a matha patti paired with a maang tikka.

For her beauty look, the singer wore her long blonde hair in centre-parted waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Warm blush, softly sculpted cheeks, smoky eye makeup and glossy pink lips rounded off the look.

More About Tarun Tahiliani's Collection

Titled Many Moods of Tarun Tahiliani, the collection celebrated a meeting of Indian craftsmanship and the sophistication of Middle Eastern couture. Showcased as the closing presentation of Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027, it drew inspiration from the elegance and confidence of the modern Arabian woman. Flowing drapes, intricate embellishments and contemporary cuts shaped the collection's overall aesthetic.

The colour story took cues from the hues of a sunset, spanning mustard yellow, bright orange, bronze, deep crimson and burgundy. The designer also moved beyond conventional Indian ensembles, introducing structured tunics, wide-leg trousers, cape dresses, kaftans and layered robes. Each outfit was styled with coordinated satin headbands, gold or crystal forehead jewellery and bold neckpieces.

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