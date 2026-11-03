Inside <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Producer Anupriya Nagar's Mumbai Bungalow With Chandeliers And Lush Green Corners

Anupriya Nagar recently made her debut as a producer with Hanuman Ansh. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film crossed Rs 450 crore gross globally. Following the movie's success, the producer shared a glimpse into her Juhu bungalow in a video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel. Her residence features several interesting details, including grand chandeliers, elegant interiors and a cosy garden seating corner.

Lush Outdoors And Living Room

The home tour begins with a glimpse of the lush green surroundings of the bungalow. The property has an entrance surrounded by trees, plants and landscaped greenery. As the host walks towards the house, viewers get a closer look at the outdoor space, which has been decorated with several potted plants and leafy arrangements.

The entrance features two striking stone sculptures placed on either side of the doorway. An intricately carved wooden main door adds to the traditional appeal of the bungalow. The outdoor area also has a cosy seating arrangement with colourful cushions.

Moving inside, the living room has an elaborate traditional-meets-classic aesthetic, with intricately patterned sofas arranged around a central coffee table. The seating includes ornate wooden furniture with detailed upholstery. The centre table is decorated with several showpieces, while a green tufted sofa adds another element to the arrangement.

A large chandelier hangs from the ceiling. The walls are decorated with an interesting mix of artwork, including colourful paintings and traditional pieces. The room features religious artwork and decorative pieces. The combination of patterned furniture, wooden detailing, artwork and warm lighting gives the space an old-world charm.

A Dining Area With Classic Interiors

The tour then takes viewers towards the dining area. It features a dining table surrounded by elegant cream-coloured chairs. Large windows fitted with sheer curtains allow natural light to filter into the room. The dining space follows the same classic design language as the living room.

Anupriya Nagar's home shows her preference for classic interiors, elegant furnishings and warm corners throughout her Juhu bungalow.

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