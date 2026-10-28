How Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Jalsa Was Once A Bungalow Named Mansa

Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, has an interesting story behind its name. The story involves a bungalow he once sold, bought back at a higher price and eventually renamed. But there is another twist to the story. Years after the original Mansa became Jalsa, another bungalow owned by the Bachchan family, located behind their iconic residence, has been rechristened Mansa.

The story of the original Mansa dates back to 1982, when Bachchan starred in Satte Pe Satta. The film was produced by N C Sippy and directed by his younger son Raj Sippy. According to an anecdote shared by producer Romu Sippy, N C Sippy gave Bachchan an approximately 10,000 sq. ft. bungalow in Juhu, reportedly against his remuneration for the film.

Romu, who was Raj's brother, shared this account in the 1980s. The bungalow was then known as Mansa, and it later became the property that audiences and fans recognise today as Jalsa.

How Amitabh Bachchan Sold Mansa And Bought It Back

Amitabh Bachchan eventually sold the bungalow. In a subsequent conversation with Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about selling Mansa and later confirmed the details during a social media chat. However, the property found its way back to him after Jaya Bachchan asked him to buy it again.

The actor repurchased the same bungalow at a much higher market price, as he recalled in his conversation with Free Press Journal. The couple then renamed it Jalsa, and the Bachchans eventually rebuilt the property.

Today, Jalsa is among India's most recognisable celebrity homes and is worth around Rs 100 crore, as per a report by The Times of India. The residence is also known for Bachchan's Sunday tradition of greeting fans who gather outside its gate. Around 5 pm, admirers from across the world can often be seen waiting for the actor's weekly appearance.

The Bachchan Family's Other Juhu Properties

Jalsa is only one part of the Bachchan family's property collection in Mumbai's Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) scheme. The family also owns Janak, which is located one road behind Jalsa and serves as their office and a space for entertaining guests.

Another property, Ammu, is situated right next to Jalsa. Its ground floor is leased to a bank, while the first floor is residential.

Behind Jalsa stands another bungalow that the Bachchans acquired in the 2000s. The property offers the family additional privacy, and its lawns are used for private parties and recreation.

Interestingly, this bungalow was previously known by another name before the family rechristened it Mansa. This means that while the original Mansa became Jalsa, the name has now returned to another property in the Bachchan family's collection.

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