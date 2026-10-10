Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About His Mother's Discipline And Family Values On KBC

Amitabh Bachchan recently revisited his childhood memories on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The actor recalled how his mother, Teji Bachchan, maintained discipline at home while raising her children. Big B spoke about her traditional approach to parenting and the values she instilled in the family.

Madhuri Dixit, who appeared as a guest on the show, asked Amitabh Bachchan about his mother and what she was like as a parent. “Pitaji ke baare mein toh bahut kuch suna hai aapse. Lekin hum jaanna chahenge ki aapki mata ji kaisi thi? Kya woh strict thi ya disciplinarian thi ya kaise thi wo [We have heard a lot about your father from you. But we would like to know what your mother was like. Was she strict, a disciplinarian, or what was she like]?" she said.

Big B replied, "Dekhiye, har maa jo hoti hai woh thodi bahut usmein discipline, ek jaagrit rehti hai bacchon ke prati... 'Yeh karo, aisa mat karo, yeh theek karo, woh theek karo'. Toh jitni maayein karti hain utna unki ore se hota tha. [Look, every mother is, to some extent, disciplined and attentive towards her children. Do this, don't do that, do this properly, do that properly;, She did as much as mothers generally do]".

Amitabh Bachchan recalled that his mother was particular about keeping the house clean and would reprimand her children for creating a mess. The actor shared that she would question them for leaving clothes lying around or entering the house straight after playing in the dirt, insisting that they clean up after themselves.

Big B also spoke about his mother's Sikh upbringing and her inter-caste marriage with his father, the celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He said, "Lekin wo ek Sikh parivaar se thi... Babuji Allahabad ke, aur unka inter-caste marriage hua tha. Woh bahut hi rochak kahaani hai, kabhi unki aatmakatha padhiyega toh aapko milega. Ek din ke andar maa ji ne apna sab kuch chhod diya, aur tay kiya ki Babuji ke saath woh byah karenge [But she belonged to a Sikh family, while my father was from Allahabad, and theirs was an inter-caste marriage. It is a very interesting story; you should read his autobiography sometime, and you will find it there. Within a single day, my mother left everything behind and decided that she would marry my father]”.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As KBC Contestant Reveals 24-Year Separation From Daughter