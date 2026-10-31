Priyanka Chopra's Burgundy Zardozi Gown Brings Desi Glam To Her LA Diwali Party

Priyanka Chopra never fails to celebrate her culture. Despite living thousands of miles away from India, the actor hosts Diwali parties every year. This year too, Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas, hosted a star-studded Diwali party at their Los Angeles home.

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a bejewelled gown adorned with traditional embroidery. The deep burgundy gown was fitted through the bodice, featuring a corset-type construction. It came with an off-the-shoulder design, highlighting the actor's collarbone and shoulders. The entire gown was embroidered with zardozi, beadwork, and intricate gold-thread work, which resembled an architectural pattern.

The most striking element of the look was a finely beaded tassel dangling at the bust area. A thin drape across the neckline offered a subtle nod to the dupatta and added an edgy feel to the whole look.

Priyanka Chopra kept her accessories minimal to allow her gown to shine even brighter. She wore golden dangling earrings and added a tiny kundan maang tika on her centre-parted hair. She also added a stack of bangles to complete her look.

The actor wore her hair in a sleek low bun and wrapped a jasmine gajra around it. The fresh white flowers added a soft contrast to the gown's heavy embellishments. For makeup, Priyanka opted for a subtle glam look with defined smoky eyes, brushed eyebrows, and a berry lip, complementing the rich hue of her gown.

On the other hand, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, opted for a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set to make a sophisticated appearance. His muted pastel tones went perfectly with Priyanka's heavily embellished burgundy gown.

Photos and videos on social media also gave a peek into the guest list. Some of the invited guests include model Winnie Harlow, singer Rhea Raj, and YouTuber Lilly Singh, among others.

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