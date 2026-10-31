'One Person Can't Do Everything': Mira Kapoor Reveals How She And Shahid Kapoor Divide Parenting Duties

Kareena Kapoor's latest guest on What Women Want is none other than Mira Kapoor. Since the two teased their collaboration with a photo announcing they would be shooting an episode together, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what they talked about.

The latest episode is available on the official YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus. From marriage, friends, and children to parenting and relationships, Kareena and Mira discussed almost everything under the sun.

How Mira And Shahid Kapoor Divide Parenting Duties

In one of the segments, Kareena asked Mira how she divides parenting duties with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. The founder of Dhun Wellness shared that it is important for parents to be equally involved in the lives of their children. "Because one person can't do everything," she added.

Mira shared that Shahid takes care of sports and diet at home. Homework, birthday parties, classes, and general behaviour, however, are her responsibility. "If either of us is travelling, of course, the other one has to take care of everything," she added.

Speaking about parental duties, Kareena asked, "Why do all the fun things end up with fathers?"

While Mira agreed with the actor, she shared that she is fun too, especially when Shahid is not around. "We make funny reels, which is obviously just for us," she said.

How Mira Kapoor Is Raising Her Children With Equal Values

Mira and Shahid Kapoor have two children, Misha and Zain. She shared that she is not doing anything drastically different for either child when it comes to instilling values.

Recalling an incident, she revealed that Misha and Zain were once involved in a scuffle, and she told her son, "Zain, you can't do that. She is a girl."

He replied, "But I am a boy. She can't do that to me."

The exchange made Mira question her approach, and she decided that values such as respect and kindness should not be gender-specific. One gender does not deserve more respect or kindness than the other.

"We are raising them equally, and I actually feel that when our kids become adults, I hope that there will be no gender stereotypes beyond a point," she shared with Kareena Kapoor.

Mira makes sure that both her children are brought up equally and believes that nothing matters more than how they conduct themselves as individuals. She also shared that Misha and Zain share a wonderful bond. When Misha went to summer camp, her brother missed her dearly.

"I haven't done anything drastically different. I am very fortunate to have two good kids like that," she concluded.

Also Read | "Good Nutrition Isn't About Rigid Rules": Mira Kapoor Reveals Her Food Philosophy For Misha And Zain