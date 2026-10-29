'I Changed His Diapers, He'll Change Mine': Shahid Kapoor Reveals The Funny Promise Ishaan Khatter Made To Him

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are bringing double the fun on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a promo for Kapil Sharma's Netflix comedy show, Shahid, his wife Mira Rajput, and Ishaan brought down the house with their banter.



Shahid and Ishaan joked around and also showed off their dancing skills on the song Zingaat.

Shahid Kapoor On Ishaan Khatter's Promise

In the video, Shahid recalled changing Ishaan's diapers when he was a baby. He revealed that his younger brother has promised to return the favour when Shahid grows old.



“I changed his diapers when he was little. Now, he says he will change mine when I grow old,” Shahid said.



Later on, Ishaan tried to guess which vegetables Shahid disliked as part of a game but gave up and told Mira to answer the question.



When Mira said Shahid did not like eggplants, Ishaan quipped, “Baigan ka bharta to inka ye banati hai (She mashes him up)."



Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Bond

Shahid and Ishaan share a close bond despite a 15-year age gap between them. The duo often share pictures and posts praising each other.



Last year, Shahid had shared a special message for Ishaan's performance in Homebound. Calling himself the actor's “proudest cheerleader,” Shahid added that it was a joy to see Ishaan come into his own as an actor.



“You are going from strength to strength and I can't tell you how proud I feel,” Shahid added.





In a chat with Lilly Singh in June, Ishaan opened up about his bond with the actor.



The Royals actor said that while he and Shahid share a more friendly equation now, there is always going to be a line of respect.



“It is a very interesting relationship again, where we are more like pals than brothers, but there will always be a line of respect. He has changed my diapers, so every argument ends with, ‘I am older than you'," Ishaan stated on his bond with Shahid.



Shahid is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur. Ishaan is Neelima's son from her marriage to Rajesh Khatter.



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