'Cannot Repeat Mistakes': Avantika Malik Talks About Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Imran Khan

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan met at 19, fell in love, dated for 10 years, married in 2011, and separated in 2019. While everyone shared their theories on social media, the two of them were busy navigating their ways while in the middle of the tornado and prioritising their child.

They separated after being together for 18 years, and being children of divorce, they ensured that their daughter Imara did not suffer through the same way they did. In the latest episode of All About Her, Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Avantika Malik got candid about co-parenting with ex-husband Imran Khan.

Avantika Malik On Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Imran Khan

Avantika recalled having a conversation about co-parenting with Imran after their separation. "We cannot repeat the same mistakes because we have tools our parents never had. We have understanding, knowledge that our parents never had," they agreed.

They were also quite young when they went through everything, but they knew what they wanted for their child. "We were very clear. I think it really helped me, being a child of divorce, in being able to parent through the divorce, and even today for that matter, being able to do it healthily, efficiently," she said, adding, "The hardest part is not making your emotional baggage or everything that you are going through somehow the responsibility of the child."

Avantika claimed that 90% of kids blame themselves for their parents' divorce while they have absolutely nothing to do with it. "I was so clear that this girl is going to feel she is precious, loved, adored, by her entire family," she added.

The mixologist made sure that her daughter does not blame herself for her mother and father not living under the same roof or not being married anymore. She assured Imara that the arrangement between her and Imran would not affect her and her life negatively. She ensured her daughter would never be deprived of the love of grandparents, aunts, and everyone.

"It's not just the father, it's the entire ecosystem," she said.

Avantika told her daughter, "No parent is going anywhere. I am always here, and he is always there. And you are the number one priority for the two of us. Nobody comes above you."

Remembering her separation with Imran, Avantika said that Imara might have been only 4-5 years old and asked questions if she would have another mother or father in her life. "I kept reiterating to her, 'I am your mother. He is your father. Nobody else can come and play that part,'" she shared with Soha, adding that other people might come in their lives but they will be added bonuses for their child.

The mixologist noted that creating a sense of security for her daughter was of utmost importance for her and the actor. "Both of us were very clear that her health, her mental health, her sense of security, the sense of being loved has to be intact

She added that the two of them are fluid about where their daughter spends her time. "We have a structure in place because it was important for her. Consistency was important," she said, concluding, "For initial years, we tried to keep it structured, now she is 12-13 and decides for herself what she wants to do anyway. "It's quite fluid."

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