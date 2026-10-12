Inside Imran Khan's Self-Designed Home With Sunset Views And Lush Green Surroundings

In 2024, actor Imran Khan shared details of his newly built home, revealing that he had overseen the project from start to finish over several years.

Taking to Instagram, the actor gave a glimpse of the completed property and explained that he had personally handled every aspect of its design, from selecting the site to planning the interiors. The house, he said, was a result of his own vision and preferences.

He started his post with, "So... one of the things I did over the past few years was build a house. While I've played an architect in a few films, I can't actually pretend to have any kind of training or expertise... but I do enjoy tinkering and learning stuff!"

The location played a crucial role in shaping the design of the house. The Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na actor revealed that the site featured uneven terrain, was bordered by two seasonal streams, sat at the base of a cliff, and overlooked the sunset.

Rather than changing the landscape to suit his plans, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor said he wanted the natural surroundings to dictate the design of the house.

To better understand the environment, Imran spent nearly a year visiting the site at different times of the day and during different seasons. He observed the sunrise and sunset, monitored the flow of the streams during the monsoon, and studied the changing foliage. These observations helped him refine and revise his sketches before construction began.

Explaining the same, he added, "I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff... and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house."

He further said, "The intention was not to build a lavish holiday villa, but rather to create something that takes its cues from the landscape. The house isn't meant to be the view; it's a shelter from which to admire the view."

Recalling the planning process, he wrote, "I spent the first year going to the site at various times to watch the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams when it rains, and the changing foliage through the seasons. This gave me a holistic base from which I could revise and rework my sketches."

The actor also shared details about several key construction decisions. After consulting his contractor and structural engineer, he decided against using a conventional concrete-slab structure. Instead, he opted for a building method inspired by homes in the surrounding villages.

The house was constructed on a stone plinth, with single-storey brick walls, steel roof beams, and prefabricated insulated roofing sheets. Photographs shared by Imran captured different stages of the construction process and offered a glimpse of the completed home, which is surrounded by lush greenery.

"After consulting with my contractor and a structural engineer, I decided to forgo concrete-slab construction and instead follow the classic method used to build houses in the surrounding villages: a stone plinth for the base, single-storey brick walls, steel roof beams and prefabricated insulated roofing sheets. That's it," wrote Imran.

"It took a while, and it's a bit uneven around the edges... but it was a joyous process. Ultimately, it cost me less than one of the pre-made villas that I keep seeing advertised throughout the area. I wonder where the mark-up goes," concluded the actor.

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