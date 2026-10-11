'All School Responsibilities Are With Suriya': Jyotika Praises Husband's Parenting

Suriya and Jyotika are proud parents to two children: Diya, born in 2007, and Dev, born in 2010. Recently, in an interview, Jyotika revealed that it is Suriya who takes care of their children's school-related responsibilities.

"My children are in school in Mumbai. Diya is her father (Suriya)'s favourite, and Dev is attached to both of us. There are so many reasons why Suriya makes an excellent father. Their school sends at least two emails a day, something related to sports, picnics or studies. All the school-related responsibilities are handled by Suriya," said Jyotika while speaking to BehindWoods, as reported by The Indian Express.

Jyotika and Suriya renewed their wedding vows 20 years after their marriage, this time with a Christian wedding ceremony. Following the church wedding, they also hosted a yacht party.

The couple shared a dreamy video from the ceremony on Instagram. In the video, Jyotika walked down the aisle with her son, while their daughter stood beside Suriya. The couple exchanged vows and became emotional during the ceremony. The video also featured a montage of photographs from their white wedding.

Sharing the video, Jyotika wrote, "THE SEQUEL - A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, and of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of 'us'. The people we have become for each other."

Jyotika also shared a heartfelt note about their marriage and the life they have built together.

Suriya and Jyotika got married on 11 September 2006. The two first met on the sets of their film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Their friendship eventually blossomed into love, and they married after dating for several years.

Also Read: Inside Suriya And Jyotika's Yacht Party After Their Christian Wedding Ceremony, See Pics