39 Years Later, Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic <i>Mr India</i> Look: 'Jacket <i>Chor Bazaar Se</i>'

Anil Kapoor recently recreated his iconic Mr India look for a television show, nearly four decades after the film's release. The film was released in 1987.

The veteran actor wore the original shirt, trousers and jacket from the 1987 blockbuster, revealing that he had carefully preserved the outfit for almost 39 years. He also expressed surprise that the clothes still fit him perfectly.

He further shared that the jacket had originally been purchased from Mumbai's famous Chor Bazaar.

Kapoor appeared as a special guest on India Ke Top 1%, where he donned the iconic outfit. When asked if he would like to say something about the costume and the film, the actor said, "Well, I'd say the shirt still fits me, the trousers still fit me, the jacket still fits me. After 39 years, everything is fitting me."

Shedding light on how the costume made its way back on screen, he added, "The show we are in said that they wished they could get the Mr India costume. And I was like, I'd preserved it. Bohot hi socially relevant episode hai..."



Talking about the takeaway from Mr India, he said, "The takeaway is everyone can become Mr India."

Anil Kapoor also revealed the origin of the jacket, saying, "The jacket I bought from Chor Bazaar. Chor Bazaar se kharida tha."

Talking about Mr India, released in 1987 and directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films. Starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, the sci-fi drama revolved around a kind-hearted man who gains the power of invisibility through a special device.

The film is remembered for its memorable characters, hit songs and the iconic villain Mogambo, whose catchphrase, "Mogambo khush hua", continues to be popular among audiences decades later.

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