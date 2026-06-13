Who Is Harsha Sunny, Kerala Model Arrested In Rs 11.82 Crore Marijuana Case

Harsha Sunny, the Mrs Kerala Global 2025 runner-up, was recently arrested for smuggling over 11 kg of high-quality 'hydroponic marijuana'. The 28-year-old model was flying from Bangkok and was stopped at Mumbai airport by authorities who found her behaviour suspicious during routine surveillance.

Sunny was arrested under the NDPS Act for smuggling banned narcotics. The illicit market value of the drug was estimated to be Rs 11.82 crore.

Who Is Harsha Sunny

Harsha Sunny is a Kerala-based model who participated in Mrs Kerala Global 2025. Her Instagram feed is all about her modelling assignments and travel diaries. Her last post on the social media platform was from Bangkok.

She posted a carousel from Thailand's capital. The caption read, "Serving looks with a Bangkok backdrop." From the pictures, she appears to be like any ordinary model trying to make a name for herself.

The 28-year-old model has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. She was also the runner-up of Mrs Kerala Global 2025.

Harsha Sunny Arrested In Drug Smuggling Case

Harsha Sunny was stopped at the Mumbai airport, and when her luggage was searched, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs Department officials found 12 vacuum-sealed plastic packets. The green substance was then subjected to on-the-spot chemical tests using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) kit, confirming that it was 'hydroponic marijuana'.

After her arrest, Sunny was produced before the Fort Court, which remanded her to judicial custody. She told Customs officials that she made a friend during the trip who allegedly persuaded her to carry the bag filled with 'hydroponic marijuana' to India.

In the ongoing probe, the authorities are trying to find out where she was smuggling the drug to, and for how long she had been supplying contraband weed across other Indian cities.

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