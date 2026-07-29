<i>Jawan</i> Director Atlee Buys Rs 38 Crore Sea-View Luxury Home In Mumbai: Report

Filmmaker Atlee has been making waves for both his films and real estate investments. Ahead of his highly anticipated action fantasy film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, Atlee has reportedly expanded his real estate portfolio with a luxurious Rs 38 crore apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to a report by Filmibeat , Atlee's lavish home offers sweeping views of the Arabian Sea. Located in Bandra, one of the most coveted high-rise residential towers, Atlee's new home places him in proximity with other stars from the industry.

Coming at an approximate value of Rs 38 crore, the house features luxury amenities, including state-of-the-art security, private elevator access, unique furniture, and panoramic deck balconies facing the ocean. The reported investment comes as Atlee continues to strengthen his hold in the film industry following the blockbuster hit Jawan and his recent cameo in Vijay-led Jana Nayagan. Although the purchase has sparked considerable buzz, the director has not yet shared any confirmation.

The report suggested that the Mumbai apartment has been created as a family-centric abode for the director, his wife Priya, and their children. The Jawan director recently welcomed his second child with Priya. On Instagram in May 2026, the director shared the news with fans. The photo featured a tiny hand holding onto Priya's thumb. “Our hearts have a new name...Miyou. A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts,” the caption read.

Earlier in January, Atlee and Priya shared a joint carousel post, announcing her second pregnancy. Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers. With love, Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy."

The picture showed the couple joined by their three-year-old son Meer. In one photo, Priya showed her baby bump as Meer gazed at his own tummy. Another photo showed a sketch of the couple being surrounded by their five pets.

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