Ex-Mrs Kerala Contestant Arrested For Smuggling Weed Worth Rs 11.82 Crore

A 28-year-old model landed in Mumbai and ended up straight in jail for carrying over 11 kg of high quality 'hydroponic marijuana.' The model, identified as Harsha Sunny, was flying from Bangkok and was stopped at the Mumbai airport after officials found her behaviour suspicious during routine surveillance.

According to customs officials, Harsha Sunny arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai from Bangkok on the night of June 10-11 via Air India flight TG-351.

Noting Sunny's behaviour, officials from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Customs Department stopped her. Upon searching her trolley bag, officials found 12 vacuum-sealed plastic packets full of "green substance." An on-the-spot chemical test using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) kit confirmed the substance to be high-quality 'hydroponic marijuana.'

Following this, the Customs Department arrested Harsha Sunny under the NDPS Act for smuggling banned narcotics.

The 'hydroponic marijuana', weighing over 11 kg, is valued at Rs 11.82 crore.

Harsha Sunny, a former 'Mrs Kerala' 2025 contestant, was produced before the Fort Court which remanded her to judicial custody.

The investigation is underway to ascertain where in Mumbai or other parts of the country this consignment was intended to be delivered.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)